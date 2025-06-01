When Emily Chirwa stood beside her small exhibit of ripe bananas and homemade banana chips at the Lilongwe conference hall, she was not just selling a product—she was telling a story. “These bananas paid my daughter’s school fees,” she said with quiet pride. “But with better support, I know they can do even more.”

Chirwa, a farmer from Nkhotakota and member of the Ngana Banana Cooperative, was one of many growers who gathered in Lilongwe on May 30 for a landmark event: Malawi’s first-ever national banana industry conference. Organized under the leadership of Minister of Trade and Industry Vitumbiko Mumba, the conference brought together farmers, banks, cooperatives, and agricultural experts in a historic show of unity and purpose.

For years, banana farming in Malawi has been undervalued—seen more as a backyard crop than a national asset. But that narrative is changing.

“Bananas are not just food. They are an economic opportunity,” Minister Mumba told the audience. “We can no longer neglect this industry. With the right investment and organization, bananas can transform livelihoods and strengthen food security.”

The one-day conference included presentations from key institutions such as NEEF, NBS Bank, National Bank, AGCOM, and the Ministry of Agriculture. Each emphasized the need to tailor financial products for banana growers and strengthen support systems, especially in irrigation and agronomy.

Austin Ngwira, a Rural and Agribusiness Development Specialist, hailed the event as a turning point. “This is the first time all players in the banana value chain are speaking with one voice,” he said. “Now, it’s about translating talk into action.”

Farmers were encouraged to form a national banana growers’ association to improve coordination, advocacy, and access to markets. Experts also called for more trained extension workers and targeted technical support, particularly in areas affected by banana bunchy top disease and erratic rainfall patterns.

Beyond the formal speeches and policy talk, the conference was deeply personal for many in attendance. Product exhibitions by groups like BOMFA Cooperative and Hortnet Ltd revealed the creativity and resilience of local farmers who, despite challenges, continue to innovate—from banana juice and wine to dried banana snacks and cosmetic products.

“I used to think bananas were just for eating,” said 22-year-old Elias Mbewe, a student attending the event with his aunt, a smallholder farmer. “Now I see they are a business, a career, even a future.”

Stakeholders thanked Minister Mumba for his bold leadership and praised the involvement of both the Ministries of Trade and Agriculture, alongside AGCOM and financial institutions, for supporting the initiative.

As the sun set over Lilongwe, the mood was one of cautious optimism. For farmers like Emily Chirwa, the day marked not just a conference, but a moment of recognition—and a spark of hope.

“With the right tools and support,” she said, “we can grow more than bananas. We can grow a future.”