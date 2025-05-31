The Director of St. Charles and Clare Private Schools has underscored the importance of reading skills in shaping the future of children, describing them as the foundation upon which all other forms of learning are built.

Speaking during the school’s annual Book Day celebrations held today in Mzimba, Director Yacinta Phiri emphasized that developing strong reading abilities is not merely an academic requirement but a critical life skill.

“Reading is a gateway to every child’s future. It supports vocabulary growth, brain development, emotional intelligence, and academic success. If a child cannot read, they cannot access learning, and that limits their potential in life,” said Phiri.

The Book Day event, an annual tradition at the school, provides a platform for learners to engage in activities such as reading aloud, poem recitations, word-based games, expressive arts, and painting. These activities are designed to stimulate creativity, improve comprehension, and foster a love of books from an early age.

Phiri urged parents to take an active role in promoting reading habits at home, stressing that children who read regularly tend to develop a stronger command of language and a greater curiosity for learning.

“Parents must cultivate a culture of reading with their children. Just 15 minutes of shared reading a day can open up their imagination and sharpen their comprehension skills. This investment in early literacy pays off for a lifetime,” Phiri added.

Speaking in a telephone interview, the Mzimba District Social Welfare Officer responsible for Mzimba South, Benard Nangwale, also emphasized the value of instilling reading habits in children.

“Promoting a reading culture among children is a powerful tool for their development. It enhances not only their academic performance but also their ability to think critically and solve problems. A child who reads is a child who is prepared for the future,” said Nangwale.

Some parents who participated in the festivities echoed Phiri’s sentiments, noting that children who struggle with reading often face challenges in understanding lessons across various subjects.

“I’ve seen the difference in my daughter, Abigail Mfune. When she started reading at home, her performance in other subjects improved. Reading gives children confidence and independence in learning,” said Dhumisan Banda, one of the attending parents.

The Book Day celebration ended with a display of student artwork and a reading challenge, leaving both learners and parents inspired to make books a central part of their daily lives.