The Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre (MHRRC) is implementing the Citizen Participation in Local Governance and Development Processes 111 (fighting inequalities) project in Dowa, Ntchisi and Nsanje districts in a joint country programme supported by the Norwegian Church Aid (NCA)-Danish Church Aid (DCA).

The project is being implemented to provide meaningful engagement of rights holders and duty bearers in social service and accountability for development resources in Health, Education and Social Protection in Dowa, Ntchisi and Nsanje District Councils.

Over the years, the MHRRC has intensified its citizen engagement activities by supporting sectors such as Education, Health and Social Welfare (as duty bearers) in their efforts to reach out to communities (as rights holders) and this approach has successfully integrated citizens and marginalized communities into the collective efforts of governance and service delivery.

Presenting the project to the District executive committee (Dec) in Dowa, MHRRC’s Capacity Development Associate Noel Msiska, said the activities involved include public policy making, participatory budgeting, public expenditure tracking and citizen monitoring of public service delivery.

Msiska said the project interventions in Dowa, Ntchisi and Nsanje have ably facilitated the effective participation of activities in advocacy, planning, and implementation of key milestones towards achieving some milestones.

He said the project’s social accountability forums enhanced participation and feedback in public expenditure management and service delivery, saying in Dowa, the interface forums have enabled communities to engage with the council to address issues related to the administration.

The Associate said the project has supported councils to build the capacity and coordination of market committees, revenue collectors and Area Development Committees on Revenue Generation and management saying Dowa recorded a significant increase in local revenue.

He said the project approach for 2025 anticipates achieving long-term changes such as holding engagement with girls, young people, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups and gatekeepers on leadership, Gender and transformative approaches and facilitating awareness-raising dialogues with men to promote positive masculinity and positive attitudes about violence against women, girls and persons with disabilities (vulnerable and marginalized groups).

“The project will also conduct mass media awareness campaign through community radio programs, listening clubs on accountability, transparency, public sector reforms and elimination of corrupt practices, among others,” said Msiska.

In his remarks, Dowa District Council’s Acting Chief Planning Officer, Yusuf Laki, thanked the MHRRC for being a darling to the communities in the district, saying its project fruits are being witnessed in the district, and the council is very grateful for that.

Laki said it is the wish of the council to see to it that partners are implementing interventions that are aligning to the aspirations of the communities in the district advising the MHRRC to continue providing the council with updates on the project’s progress.

Enhancing Citizen Participation in Local Governance and Development Processes 111 (fighting inequalities) project will be implemented for one year with support from the NCA-DCA Country Joint Programme amounting to K261,941,488.00.