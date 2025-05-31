Blue Eagles Football Club has appointed Technical Director Deklerk Msakakuona as caretaker coach, following the resignation of Head Coach Elia Kananji.

The appointment, which takes effect immediately, was announced through a press statement signed by Barbra Mchenga Tsiga for the Chairperson of Malawi Police Service Sports Board.

Kananji officially stepped down on 29th May 2025, bringing to an end a four-year tenure that began in 2021. The club extended its heartfelt gratitude to him for his leadership and dedication during that period.

“His leadership and commitment have played a pivotal role in the club’s progress over the past four years,” the statement read. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Msakakuona steps into the role with a wealth of experience in Malawian football, both at club and national levels. His current role as Technical Director has seen him closely involved with the team’s development, giving him a strong understanding of the club’s structure, players, and culture.

The club expressed confidence in Msakakuona’s ability to lead the team during this transitional period.

“A seasoned football professional, Mr. Msakakuona brings a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the team’s dynamics, making him well-suited to lead the squad during this transitional period,” the club noted.

Blue Eagles FC reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of performance and professionalism, adding that updates regarding the permanent coaching structure will be communicated in due course.