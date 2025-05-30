Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima is being haunted even in death following an explosive exposé in the United Kingdom, which names him among high-profile officials who allegedly received bribes from business tycoon Zuneth Sattar.

Sattar is set to face formal charges related to corruption and fraud in Malawi, where he is accused of bribing multiple senior public officials, including late Chilima. These officials were strategically targeted and include a Malawi Army Brigadier General Dan Kuwali, the Malawi Police Inspector General George Kainja, the Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Reyneck Matemba, and Prince Harvey Kapondamgaga who is the Chief of Staff at the official residences of President Lazarus Chakwera.

People allege that the profiles of those implicated suggest that President Chakwera may have been aware of the alleged bribes. As Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Chakwera has direct oversight of all Malawi Army officers including Brigadier General Dan Kuwali, who also served as legal counsel to the military. He regularly receives briefings from the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and is routinely updated on developments within the Malawi Police Service, either directly by the Inspector General or through the Minister of Homeland Security, under whose ministry the police service operates. However, Malawi24 could not ascertain Chakwera’s awareness of or involvement, whether directly or indirectly, in the Sattargate scandal, as others claim[ed]. Unfortunately, Chilima died mysteriously in a plane crash on 10 June last year. The plane he was flying in went missing for more than 24 hours before the wreckage was discovered, despite an eyewitness quickly alerting various government officials soon after the crash. Ever since then, there have been several speculations of a government cover up which Malawi24 could not independent verify.

When Chilima was arrested by the ACB in November 2022, he strangely demanded that presidential immunity be lifted so that the president could also be held criminally accountable. Many commentators believed Chilima was hinting at Chakwera’s own involvement in the Sattargate scandal that had ensnared him considering that the demand came soon after his arrest.

In Malawi, a sitting president is immune from prosecution. However, even if a sitting president’s immunity is eventually removed after leaving office, Malawi’s judicial history suggests that prosecution is far from guaranteed. Former President Bakili Muluzi’s multibillion-kwacha corruption trial, which has dragged on for years with little resolution, stands as a stark reminder. Muluzi is accused of diverting about US$11 million (about 19 billion Malawi Kwacha at current rate) of donor money into his personal account.

What makes the Sattargate case uniquely potent is that Zuneth Sattar, once a Malawian national, is now a British citizen and will be prosecuted in the United Kingdom. At the heart of the case are allegations reportedly involving British aid to Malawi—its largest donor—which was allegedly misused in corrupt dealings with top Malawian officials. This international dimension significantly raises the stakes; if presidential immunity were to be lifted, it could pave the way for a full trial and possible imprisonment, especially given the direct involvement of British authorities.

Chilima’s case was eventually dropped, raising questions, especially since he had pushed for the lifting of presidential immunity. His legal stance appeared to strike too close to the presidency.

Adding another layer to the case is the fact that, in April last year, the United States government banned four senior Malawian officials—including Reyneck Matemba and George Kainja—from entering the country due to their involvement in what was described as “significant corruption” related to the Malawi Police Service. Business tycoons Zuneth Sattar and Abdul Karim Batatawala are accused of fraudulently securing government tenders from the Malawi Police, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), and the Malawi Prison Service.

The other banned officials were John Suzi Banda, Director of Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets, and former Malawi Police Service attorney Mwabi Kaluba. According to a U.S. State Department statement: “Matemba, Suzi Banda, Kaluba, and Kainja abused their public positions by accepting bribes and other articles of value from a private businessperson in exchange for awarding a government procurement contract for the Malawi Police Service.”

The ban extended to their spouses: Rhoda Violet Matemba Maxwell, Mariana Ismael Suzi-Banda, Bernadette Mwangosi, and Jacqueline de Silva Kainja were also declared ineligible for entry into the United States.

The ban suggests that the Sattargate scandal is not like typical corruption cases in Malawi, where money and influence often secure bail or delay prosecution for high-ranking officials accused of corruption, fraud, and money laundering. For example, business tycoon Thom Mpinganjira, who was convicted of attempting to bribe judges handling the 2019 presidential election case, is currently out on bail pending appeal. This follows a precedent set by lawyer and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Ralph Kasambara, who was also convicted in a corruption case linked to the Cashgate scandal. Kasambara died before his appeal hearing could make meaningful progress.

As the scandal deepens, Sattar now faces formal charges, and the Sattargate saga continues to cast a long shadow across Malawi’s political elite – even in their grave.