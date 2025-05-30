Old Mutual Limited marked its 180th anniversary with vibrant Africa Day festivities, celebrations which took place across its markets including Malawi, showcasing the company’s deep roots in Africa and its commitment to the continent’s people and cultures.

In Malawi, Old Mutual staff celebrated by dressing in African attire on selected days in May. The festivities culminated on May 30 with staff enjoying African cuisine, participating in fun activities, and recognizing colleagues who best represented African culture through their attire.

Patience Chatsika, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive at Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, said the 180th anniversary was a moment for reflection and celebration, highlighting the company’s growth, impact on communities, and contributions to the economy over the years.

“Old Mutual Malawi is a member company of Old Mutual Limited; we opened our doors in 1954 in Malawi , and we have been a key player in the country’s financial services sector for over 70 years. The company offers a wide range of services, including life insurance, retirement solutions, investment management, and funeral services,” she said.

Chatsika emphasized that Old Mutual remains committed to providing integrated, customer-centric financial solutions, while staying true to its values of promoting African unity and prosperity.

“We want to continue growing our business and meet all our customers financial needs. We commit to continue helping customers achieve their lifetime financial goals through simple, accessible, and rewarding services. Ultimately, we will keep on positively impacting our communities we operate in,” she added.

Founded in 1845 as South Africa’s first mutual life assurance company, Old Mutual Limited has grown to become a major employer, with over 27,000 people working across 12 countries in Africa and Asia, including Malawi.