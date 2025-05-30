To restore public trust, the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) has taken a decisive step to centralize the marking and selection process for the recruitment of Disease Control Surveillance Assistants, Hospital Attendants, and Statistical Clerks.

This move comes in the wake of allegations of corruption levelled against some District Council Human Resource Officers who were accused of soliciting funds from applicants in exchange for shortlisting.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had issued a Restriction Notice to halt the interviews scheduled for May 24, 2025, pending investigations. However, after negotiations, the stop order was lifted, allowing the interviews to proceed on May 31 and June 1, 2025.

In a statement, Edward Talota, Executive Secretary of the LGSC, emphasized that the Commission’s decision to centralize the process aims to regain public confidence and allow the ACB to continue its investigations without hindrance.

“The Commission has resolved to centralize the marking and selection process of this recruitment to regain public confidence and allow ACB to continue with its investigations,” reads the letter to all District Commissioners.

The LGSC’s swift action demonstrates its commitment to transparency and accountability in the recruitment process, ensuring that the most qualified candidates are selected based on merit rather than corrupt practices.