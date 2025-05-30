First Capital Bank (FCB) has turned up the volume on entertainment by teaming up with Aero Lounge in Lilongwe to give the upcoming Namadingo show a sizzling twist of style, sound, and sophistication.

According to Twikale Chirwa, FCB Head of Marketing and Communication, the loyalty program will offer exclusive benefits, starting with 10% off bills at Aero Lounge this Sunday, 1st June, only for prestige and premier customers holding gold and black cards, a sweet deal for loyal customers!

Chirwa revealed that Belief Rewards brings customers an exclusive network of partners spanning hospitality, dining, health and wellness, travel, and more, putting valuable benefits right at their fingertips.

“We have a lot of fun activities on the day including more than 100 branded gifts to be given to the lucky customers using FCB cards. The first 200 customers will also get FCB phone card holders, plus the biggest spender using FCB card will get a 2025 limited edition of Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club jersey,” said Chirwa.

William Ngwira, Aero Lounge Marketing Manager, said the partnership will spark an unforgettable experience for customers, taking their Namadingo show vibes to the next level.

“With this partnership, we are sure we will give people a good show as FCB is covering the costs of bringing Namadingo. The 10% reward also adds more excitement to the customers,” he said.

The party starts at 4pm, but the highlight of the night is when Patience Namadingo hits the stage at 9pm.