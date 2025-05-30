President Lazarus Chakwera’s ongoing engagement with the teaching community takes him to Mangochi District on Saturday, May 31, 2025, where he will meet with local educators at Chikoko-bay.

This meeting marks another milestone in President Chakwera’s series of engagements with teachers and chiefs across the country, listening to their concerns and working together to find solutions.

Interestingly, the recent gatherings have sparked debate, with Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa recently questioning the K50,000 allowance given to attendees after the meetings, suggesting that the funds could be better utilized for other crucial expenses in the education sector.

The meeting will bring together teachers from various zones, including Boma, Chilipa, Chimwala, Khungwa, Koche, Majiga, Namisi, Nimpe, Bangadai, and St. Augustine, as well as headteachers and deputy headteachers from designated secondary schools such as China, Mpondasi, Mchema, Sangadai, Chidaanja, Chilipa, Kapure, Katema, Thunu, Thema, Chimvuu, Nasenga, and Mangochi.

Transportation arrangements have been made to pick up teachers from their respective Teacher Development Centers (TDCs) starting at 6:00 a.m. They have since been advised to dress formally.