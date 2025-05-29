In a stunning turn of events, the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has delivered a crushing blow to businessman Leston Mulli, ordering his companies, Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Food Products, to repay a staggering K3 billion to the government within 30 days, including interest.

This decision reverses a 2013 High Court ruling that awarded Mulli’s companies the same amount as compensation for losses during the July 20, 2011, demonstrations.

The court’s decision was based on an application filed by Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, who argued that the High Court’s award was made without a trial, cross-examination, or independent expert assessment.

The Supreme Court panel, comprising Deputy Chief Justice Lovemore Chikopa and Justices Sylvester Kalembera, John Katsala, Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga, Charles Mkandawire, and Healey Potani, upheld the AG’s argument.

The Supreme Court further mandated that Mulli’s companies bear the full legal costs of the appeal initiated by the AG, as well as those incurred in the earlier High Court proceedings.