Nigeria has lost its position as Africa’s largest importer of refined petroleum products, overtaken by South Africa, according to a report from energy consultancy CITAC seen by local media. This shift follows the ramp-up of operations at the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery, which began large-scale production in early 2024.

Firstly, the Dangote refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, has significantly reduced Nigeria’s reliance on fuel imports.

In the first quarter of 2025, Nigeria imported 3.1 million metric tonnes of refined petroleum. In contrast, South Africa imported 4.2 million tonnes, solidifying its status as the continent’s largest fuel importer.

Moreover, the report noted that Nigeria’s total refined fuel imports for 2025 are projected to fall to 6.4 million tonnes compared to South Africa’s 15.5 million tonnes.

Additionally, South Africa’s increasing dependence on imports is driven by declining domestic refining capacity due to infrastructure issues and under-investment. As the saying goes, “When it rains, it pours,” reflecting the challenges South Africa faces in its energy sector.

Overall, the emergence of the Dangote refinery is reshaping trade flows and energy dynamics in sub-Saharan Africa.

This marks a significant milestone for Nigeria, which has historically relied on imported fuel despite being Africa’s top crude oil producer. Ultimately, this development is like turning a new leaf, signaling a shift in the continent’s energy landscape.