The Mzimba District Council has officially approved a K233 billion District Development Plan (DDP) for the 2025–2030 period, setting the stage for a major transformation of the district over the next five years.

The plan, described by District Commissioner Rodgers Newa as a “blueprint to spearhead development,” outlines key infrastructure, education, health, and agriculture projects designed to uplift the socio-economic well-being of the district’s residents.

However, the landmark council meeting was notable for the absence of the district’s Members of Parliament (MPs), who were visibly missing from the full council proceedings. Their absence follows a recent and highly consequential Constitutional Court ruling that has significantly altered the political landscape at the local government level.

The ruling stripped MPs of their long-standing influence over the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the Water Resources Fund, citing constitutional breaches. Additionally, the Court deemed it unconstitutional for MPs to vote during full council meetings and barred them from selecting, implementing, or monitoring CDF-funded projects powers they had previously held.

“The plan has been endorsed by the full council, which reflects the will and strategic direction of the district,” said Commissioner Newa after the meeting. “While we would have welcomed participation from all stakeholders, we remain committed to inclusive development.”

The ruling has sparked mixed reactions among lawmakers, with many interpreting it as a dilution of their legislative influence at the grassroots level. Sources close to several Mzimba MPs suggest their absence was a silent protest against the ruling, which they believe undermines their representative mandate.

In contrast, Rumphi District held its full council meeting on the same day, with full attendance from its Members of Parliament.

The Mzimba DDP will guide the district’s development priorities through 2030, aligning with Malawi’s national development agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Despite the controversy surrounding MP participation, local authorities are optimistic about the plan’s implementation and the benefits it promises to deliver.

As the dust settles from the court ruling, all eyes will now turn to how districts across the country adapt to the reshaped power dynamics and how effectively ambitious plans like Mzimba’s DDP are implemented.