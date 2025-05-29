Kenya’s President William Ruto has publicly apologized to Tanzania amid escalating tensions between the neighboring countries. The diplomatic row began after Tanzania detained and deported prominent East African activists who had traveled to the country to attend the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

The activists, including Kenyan Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan Agather Atuhaire, alleged they were held incommunicado, tortured, and later left at the border by Tanzanian security forces. This sparked widespread condemnation from regional and international rights groups.

The situation took a turn when some Kenyans on social media targeted Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, prompting angry Tanzanian MPs to accuse Kenyans of cyberbullying and disrespecting Tanzanian sovereignty. In response, Ruto extended an olive branch to Tanzania during a national prayer breakfast, saying, “To our neighbors from Tanzania, if we have wronged you in any way, forgive us. If there’s anything Kenyans have done that’s not right, we want to apologize.”

Ruto also used the opportunity to apologize to young Kenyans, known as Gen-Zs, who have been critical of his administration following the deadly anti-tax protests last June. However, some of them dismissed the apology, calling for the president’s resignation.

The apology came after a call by visiting American preacher Rickey Allen Bolden, who urged leaders to pursue reconciliation. Tanzania has yet to comment on the torture claims, but President Samia had previously warned against activists from neighboring countries meddling in her country’s affairs.