Organisers of the Dolo Kwambiri Amavotera Chakwera music challenge have provided an update on the progress of the competition.

The competition was introduced last year by the Trade and Industry Minister Vitumbiko Mumba to realise and motivate hidden talent in the music industry.

In February, the organising team announced a list of 15 songs from five different genres that progressed into the final round of the competition.

From the 15 songs, judges are supposed to select one song from each genre to come up with five winners who will receive K5 million each.

However, the organising team has announced the commencement of the selection process in a statement today.

It reads: “The judges are now back in camp for the final selection.”

Meanwhile, the team has announced that winners will no longer be chosen through public voting as earlier announced, but now judges will handle the final decision.

The final show is expected to take place on 7th June, at a venue to be announced.

The 15 shortlisted songs that are in contention for the prestigious K5 million awards are as follows;

○ LOCAL

1. Foster Kaphala song title: Dolo

2. Kiddy Tseka

3. Isaac Kabweza

○ HIP HOP

1. Robinson James song title: Dolo Kwambiri

2. Howokire Luweya song title: Dolo Kwambiri Amavotera Chakwera

3. Elmak song title Boma ndilomweri

○ REGGAE

1. Abel Kachala song title: Dolo Amavotera Chakwera

2. Ezy Phyzix song title: Dolo Kwambiri Amavotera Chakwera

3. James Kaphala song title: Madolo

○ AMAPIAMO

1. Zigwe Music song title: Mutinyamule

2. Emmanuel Harry song title: Njee

3. Dalitso Chiwambo song title: Dolo Kwambiri Amavotera Chakwera

○ OTHERS

1. Favour Jeketa song title: Dolo Amavotera

2. Francis Kalambule & Foster K song title: Dolo Kwambiri

3. Rasco Taleniz song title: Amavotera Chakwera