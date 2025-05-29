The Blantyre City Council (BCC) and Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Xu Lu have explored ways to enhance collaboration in city development and promote eco-friendly practices. During a meeting, Xu Lu expressed interest in connecting Blantyre City to Chinese cities for capacity building and commerce promotion.

Mayor Joseph Makwinja highlighted the council’s efforts to attract investors and create a sustainable environment. Both leaders shared a commitment to working together for a brighter future.

The meeting, attended by BCC’s Chief Executive Officer Dennis Chinseu, aimed to strengthen ties between Blantyre City and Chinese cities. The Ambassador’s initiative could potentially bring new opportunities for capacity building and commercial growth in Blantyre. By working together, the BCC and Chinese government hope to drive progress and sustainability in the city.