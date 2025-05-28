The upcoming Zomba Mountain Fun Walk and Hike has received a K5 million sponsorship from the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA), in support of efforts to conserve Mulunguzi Dam and protect the Zomba Mountain ecosystem.

Scheduled for this Saturday, the event is organized by the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) as a fundraising initiative to address the critically low water levels in the area—raising concerns over potential water shortages and environmental degradation.

Speaking after presenting the cheque, MAGLA’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nancy Malata, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

“As MAGLA, we believe in supporting initiatives that promote environmental conservation. The declining water levels in Mulunguzi Dam pose a serious threat to the livelihoods of the people of Zomba, and we commend PRSM for taking action and we saw it fit to partner with them in this meaningful cause,” said Malata.

She emphasized that collaborative efforts such as this are crucial in protecting vital natural resources and ensuring long-term sustainability for communities.

PRSM Vice President Rachael Kalera Mhango expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the donation will significantly enhance their capacity to mobilize resources and raise awareness.

“We are in an era where environmental conservation is no longer optional—it’s urgent. For us to drive change, we need resources. MAGLA’s sponsorship not only empowers our operations but also strengthens our advocacy efforts as we rally Malawians around this important cause,” said Mhango.

The Zomba Mountain Fun Hike will begin at the Gymkhana Club and end at Mulunguzi Dam and is expected to draw participants from across the country, including Blantyre, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu.