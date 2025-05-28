The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Balaka has sentenced two men to prison for illegal possession of endangered wildlife parts, in a case that authorities say underscores growing concerns about wildlife trafficking in Malawi.

Bright Chiwaya, 39, and Ishmael Benard, 24, were convicted after pleading guilty to charges of possessing two kudu horns without a licence or certificate of ownership, in violation of Section 110 of the National Parks and Wildlife Act.

The offence occurred on February 16, 2025, at Kapile Village in Balaka District. The horns, which belonged to the protected kudu species, were valued at MWK7 million.

Chiwaya, identified as the seller of the horns, was handed a 60-month sentence of imprisonment with hard labour. Benard, who facilitated the attempted sale as an agent, received a 48-month sentence.

During mitigation, the two men asked the court for leniency, citing their roles as breadwinners. However, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono said the nature of the offence warranted a strong message to deter illegal wildlife trade.

“The court has a responsibility to protect endangered species and to preserve the country’s biodiversity,” Magistrate Nkhono said in his ruling.

He added that stiff sentences were necessary to curb growing incidents of wildlife-related crimes.

Chiwaya is from Manjawira Village in Traditional Authority Tsikulamoyo in Ntcheu District, while Benard hails from Kamvalutope Village under Sub-Traditional Authority Matola in Balaka.