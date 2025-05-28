Tikondane Positive Living Support Organisation (TIPOLISO), in partnership with Zomba District Council, has donated a motorbike to Chingale Police Post to enhance efforts in eradicating crimes of violence against children and women.

The handover ceremony was held at Chingale Police Station, where TIPOLISO Programs Manager Shadreck Kapalamula commended the Zomba District Commissioner for facilitating the donation.

Kapalamula explained that the motorbike would address mobility challenges faced by the police in responding to cases of defilement, child marriages and child labour.

“Police at Chingale have been struggling with mobility, and cases of human violence against children were increasing because they failed to arrest culprits due to transport problems. We believe that with the coming of this motorbike, cases of violence against children and women will decrease.” He said

Receiving the motorbike on behalf of Officer In Charge for Zomba Police Station, Senior Superintendent Darlington Akambadi expressed gratitude for the donation, stating that the motorbike will help reduce mobility challenges and enable the police to handle cases of violence against children and women more effectively.

“With this motorbike, we will have a fast and reliable means of transport, and cases will be handled in time and effectively,” Akambadi said.

Akambadi also emphasized the importance of good working relationships between the police, Zomba District Council, and organizations in strengthening protection in the district.

Zomba District Council Deputy Social Welfare Officer Francis Futu echoed this sentiment, expecting that the donation would lead to a decrease in crimes in the Chingale area as the police would be able to discharge their duties more efficiently.

The motorbike donation is a significant step towards enhancing the safety and security of children and women in the Chingale area, and TIPOLISO’s partnership with Zomba District Council demonstrates a shared commitment to combating violence and promoting protection.