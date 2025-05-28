Select Financial Services Limited has staged a strong financial comeback, recording a profit-after-tax of K3.82 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024—reversing a K2.63 billion loss posted in 2023.

The company is a limited liability credit provider primarily serving government employees who face challenges accessing credit from traditional banking institutions or formal financial services in Malawi.

According to the audited financial statements signed by Board Directors Daniel Dunga and Sean O’Sullivan, the remarkable recovery signifies a major milestone in the company’s operational journey and highlights the effectiveness of its strategic focus on digital transformation and rural outreach.

“The company reported a 42% growth in its gross loan book, rising from K22.3 billion to K31.6 billion. Total income surged by 36.1%, increasing from K11.85 billion to K16.12 billion, driven by expanded operations and disciplined cost management. The results speak to our ability to adapt, innovate and grow even in a challenging economic environment,” reads the statement in part.

Amid continued macroeconomic pressures from forex shortages, inflation, and the upcoming election, Select Financial Services says they are cautiously optimistic for the year 2025.

The company further said it will remain focused on serving the under-banked and is committed to financial inclusion through technology and grassroots presence.

In an interview, Select Financial Services Chief Executive Officer Akuzike Kafwamba said they have now opened a new regional office in Zomba to serve their clients better.

“The company has now established a new regional office in the Eastern Region in 2025, reinforcing our expansion strategy,” said Kafwamba.

Operating as a licensed Non-Deposit Taking Microfinance Institution (NDTI) under the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Selective Financial Services runs four regional offices in Lilongwe, Blantyre, Zomba and Mzuzu, supported by 31 satellites across the country.