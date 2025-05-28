Flames head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has named a 25-member squad for the 2025 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup scheduled between June 4–15 in Mangaung, South Africa.

Pasuwa has included U20 Captain Washali Jaziya, who is based in Japan, uncapped Karonga United forward Allen Chihana, and FCB Nyasa Bullets Reserves midfielder Oscar Petro in the squad, which is dominated by players from the team that took part in the CHAN qualifiers.

Pasuwa has left out most regulars to allow upcoming players to prove themselves ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in September.

Those left behind are Bullets captain Lloyd Aaron, Ekhaya FC defender Alick Lungu, and Silver Strikers forward Binwell Katinji.

Malawi will start the 2025 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup campaign with Lesotho on 5th June before facing Namibia 3 days later.

The Flames will wrap up the group-stagestage matches with a clash against Angola on June 10.

The team will regroup at Mpira Village in Blantyre this weekend and is expected to leave for South Africa on Tuesday.

Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Chimbamba (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers) Lucky Tizola (Mighty Tigers FC)

DEFENDERS

Mark Lameck (Silver Strikers), Maxwell Paipi (Silver Strikers), Fanizo Mwansambo (Ekhaya FC), Emmanuel Nyirenda (Mighty Wanderers), Andrew Jovinala (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Blessings Mpokera (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Washali Jaziya (Nankatsu SC Tokyo, Japan), Timothy Silwimba (Mighty Wanderers)

MIDFIELDERS

Yakho Singo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Chawanangwa Gumbo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Wongani Lungu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Nkhoma (Moyale Barracks), Zebron Kalima (Silver Strikers), Blessings Singini (Mighty Wanderers), Oscar Petro (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve)

FORWARDS

Zeliati Nkhoma (Kamuzu Barracks), Olson Kanjira (Kamuzu Barracks) Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers), Gaddie Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers), Promise Kamwendo (Mighty Wanderers), Chikumbutso Salima (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Allen Chihana (Karonga United).

Source: FAM