The Division One side Ntcheu Warriors is in dilemma after being denied registration in the Eastern Region Football League.

The Warriors’ intention to join Eastern Region Division One comes after the Ntcheu District Football Association (NDFA) changed its affiliation from the Central Region Football Association (CRFA) to the ERFA.

Their request was successfully granted by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) through a letter dated 20th April 2025.

“Further to your request to join the Eastern Region Football Association and subsequent discussions on the same subject matter, I write to advise that you proceed to associate yourself with the ERFA. This is also by the recognition of Ntcheu District as under the Eastern Region as per the government of Malawi records, ” said the statement signed by FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda.

But despite the successful change of affiliation, the future of the based side remains uncertain, as their application to join the league was turned down.

The team, through its General Secretary, Biles Tsinambuto, expressed disappointment over the development, saying: “We are shocked and dismayed by the Eastern Region’s response that we are not eligible to get registered because Ntcheu District is not fully affiliated with them”.

He further asked FAM for guidance about the issue as the team is currently stranded on what to do next.