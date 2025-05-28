National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc brought the spirit of Africa to life across its banking halls as it commemorated this year’s Africa Day with a colourful and engaging celebration themed “A Walk-through Africa.”

The Bank transformed routine banking into a cultural experience by serving traditional delicacies to both customers and staff, creating a warm and festive atmosphere within its branches.

To enrich the experience further, the banking halls were adorned with informative displays featuring facts about various African countries. Customers had the opportunity to learn about Africa’s rich history, diverse geography, and the continent’s significant contributions to global progress.

NBM plc’s Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, said the celebration reflects the Bank’s pride in being part of the African continent.

“Africa has a lot of exciting facts, and these facts spark curiosity and pride in our continent, as NBM plc, we were excited to share them with everyone who walked into our service centres including our staff members,” said Hiwa.

Hiwa also emphasized how the event takes the fun initiative into its banking halls and how it ties into the Bank’s broader goals.

NBM plc customer from Mbayani, Catherine Eliya, said the activities organized by the Bank were truly captivating, as there was a unique and enjoyable experience.

“Today, when l came to the Bank, I saw several African decorations and dresses. On top of that, l have eaten African food, tasting the local cuisine, that alone is a top catch and l am excited,” said Eliya.

Another customer, Aubrey Kasten, said seeing the bank’s staff wearing African regalia and prints made him happy. “Most of the times when we come, they are in suits, but today the experience was different, and that shows that the Bank is for Africans and even its employees are our own.”

NBM’s Africa Day commemoration underscores its continued commitment to celebrating African identity and fostering a deeper connection with the people it serves.

Across selected branches, customers and staff were greeted by striking cultural displays and interactive photo booths adorned with iconic African motifs.

Africa Day, observed annually on 25 May, is a celebration of the continent’s unity, cultural richness, and shared aspirations for a prosperous future