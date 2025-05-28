….as Mobile Courts aid the fight against GBV

Despite the existence of numerous robust legal frameworks designed to protect women and girls, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) remains a deeply entrenched and persistent challenge in the country. Now, stakeholders in the justice system are increasingly concerned that the gap between legislation and implementation continues to undermine efforts to prevent and respond effectively to GBV.

Chairperson of the child Justice directorate of the Malawi judiciary who is also chairperson of the National Child Justice forum and judge in charge of the family and probate division of the High Court of Malawi, Justice Fiona Mwale, has attributed part of the problem to a lack of resources and high levels of legal illiteracy, which she says hinders effective implementation of these laws.

Speaking in Balaka during a two-day orientation meeting for service providers in the implementation of mobile court circuits, Justice Mwale noted that while the country has progressive laws on paper, many citizens—especially in rural areas—do not understand them due to language barriers. She, therefore, recommended that laws should be translated into vernacular languages to enhance public awareness.

“We have very good laws on paper but people don’t understand or even know about them. If people are aware of their rights and understand the legal provisions, they are more likely to recognize when they have been wronged and report such cases to relevant authorities for assistance,” said Justice Mwale.

She further noted that the country has done little in terms of popularizing existing legal frameworks, leaving many vulnerable to abuse without knowing where to seek help.

She expressed optimism about the role of mobile court circuits in tackling GBV, saying they have the potential to bring justice closer to underserved communities.

The meeting was part of the Africa Innovation Challenge— mobile courts project which is being jointly implemented in Balaka District by Oxfam in Malawi and the Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC) with support from a Global Innovation Lab for Equality (aGILE) through Oxfam in Africa.

In her remarks, CAVWOC’s Programmes Manager, Treassar Msokera, emphasized the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders as key to reducing GBV cases in the communities.

While acknowledging that GBV cannot be eliminated overnight, Msokera expressed optimism, noting that the introduction of mobile courts has brought hope.

“These courts are helping in raising awareness and encouraging a shift in attitudes, which could ultimately lead to a long-term reduction of GBV cases,” said Msokera.

The training was organized by Oxfam in Malawi and CAVWOC in collaboration with the judiciary of Malawi and was attended by stakeholders from the judiciary, police, media, health, gender and social departments, prison and non-governmental organizations.