Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, SC, has described the recently concluded two-day constitutional conference in Blantyre as one of the most successful gatherings of legal and policy experts in Malawi’s history.

Speaking to journalists at the close of the event—jointly organized by the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and the University of Malawi (Unima)—the AG emphasized the importance and timeliness of the conference in addressing key constitutional matters.

Nyirenda highlighted that the forum explored a wide range of issues including constitutional achievements, necessary amendments, past errors, and prevailing criticisms in the implementation of the supreme law.

“Above all, the laws that have an impact on the Constitution… So many things have been deliberated and many resolutions have been made,” said the Attorney General.

He further underscored that the Constitution is not merely a theoretical document but a living tool designed to serve the people across all sectors of society.

“This is the most successful conference I have attended as an AG, and there are so many take-homes that have been generated from here,” he added.

Chakaka Nyirenda expressed confidence that the deliberations and resolutions made during the event would contribute significantly to enriching the country’s legal framework and aligning it more closely with the aspirations of the Malawian people.

MLS President Davis Njobvu also weighed in, stressing that the implementation of the conference’s resolutions will largely depend on public perception and support from the broader Malawian society.

“This conference was an opportunity to reflect on our Constitution, engage in discussing real issues affecting Malawians, and come up with recommendations. We have done exactly that,” said Njobvu.

He noted that the timing of the symposium was ideal, especially as the nation grapples with social and economic rights that are embedded within constitutional discourse.

Njobvu encouraged members of the legal fraternity and all participating experts to maintain the momentum and continue engaging in such meaningful discussions until Malawi achieves a more just and equitable legal order.

The two-day conference was convened with the primary aim of evaluating the Constitution’s impact on Malawi’s political, social, and economic development.

Participants left the conference with renewed energy to reform and strengthen the country’s legal and governance systems in pursuit of a better future for all Malawians.