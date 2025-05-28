A mock survey conducted on Facebook from May 21 to May 24 has revealed Kenson Malanga, an Independent candidate, leading in the Chitipa East parliamentary race outperfoming the incumbent Kezzie “Chipundughulu” Msukwa of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

According to the survey results conducted by Misuku Accountability Initiative (MAI) spearheaded by freelancer Journalist Hope Musukwa, Malanga garnered 166 votes, representing 48.82% of the total votes cast.

Msukwa of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) came in second with 139 votes, accounting for 40.88% of the total votes.

Owen Mwatukambo Kayange of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Ireen Chizumila of the Peoples Party (PP) trailed behind with 28 votes (8.24%) and 7 votes (2.06%), respectively.

The survey, which attracted a total of 340 votes, asked participants to choose their preferred candidate based on their ability to prioritize key issues such as Water & Environment, Agriculture, Health, Education, and Road Infrastructure.

It’s worth noting that this mock survey may not reflect the actual voting pattern on the ground, as it was conducted online and may not be representative of the entire constituency. The actual tripartite elections are scheduled for September 16, 2025.