Super League outfit Creck Sporting Club have officially sacked head coach Joseph Kamwendo along with his assistant Abel Mkandawire and striker trainer Chiukepo Msowoya, following a disappointing start to the 2025 season.

Kamwendo confirmed his dismissal in an interview with local media, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to lead the team.

The coaching trio had been serving a suspension since last week as the club reviewed its performance. Sources indicate that the decision to part ways was communicated during a meeting with club officials held last Friday.

Creck Sporting currently sit 11th in the 16-team TNM Super League standings, with 8 points from 7 matches. The team has recorded two wins, two draws, and three defeats so far this campaign.

Club officials have yet to name interim or permanent replacements for the coaching roles, as they look to stabilize their season and climb up the table.