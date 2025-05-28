The Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has announced plans to implement the Rise for Peace Project in Karonga District, specifically targeting the Karonga Lufilya Constituency, to mobilize youth against electoral and political violence ahead of the September General Elections.

CHRR Programs Manager Maxwell Mvula disclosed the plans during a District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting held on Wednesday in Karonga.

He cited reports from the Malawi Police Service that identified Karonga as one of the potential hotspots for political violence in the upcoming elections, with the newly established Karonga Lufilya Constituency flagged as a particularly high-risk area.

“As CHRR, we believe that peace is essential for elections to be free, fair, and credible, We need to implement proactive interventions and engage relevant stakeholders to prevent electoral and political violence ahead of the September General Elections”, he said.

Mvula added that the project will primarily focus on young people, as they are often targeted and exploited by politicians to engage in violent activities.

Karonga District Youth Officer Lapken Liwago commended CHRR for launching the initiative, describing it as timely and crucial as the nation prepares for the polls.

“Due to financial instability, many young people are easily manipulated by politicians and used to perpetrate violence for very little compensation. My office will collaborate with CHRR to reach out to as many youths as possible. We will also work with the Malawi Police Service and political party leaders to raise awareness about the importance of rejecting violence.”

Funded by ZIVIC-IFA, the Rise for Peace Project will equip young people with knowledge and skills in peacebuilding, conflict management, and conflict resolution.

By Wakisa Myamba