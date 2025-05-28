Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of the Roman Catholic Church in Malawi has urged 27 newly ordained deacons to bring solutions to the spiritual and physical challenges church members face.

Archbishop Tambala made the remarks at the ordination ceremony held at St Peter’s Major Seminary in the Diocese of Zomba. He emphasized the need for deacons to have a listening ear and provide solutions to the challenges faced by members.

He noted that Christians face various challenges, including poverty, diseases, and conflicts, and that deacons must be self-disciplined and refrain from immoral practices.

“This is a historic moment for the Catholic Church in Malawi, as we ordain 27 deacons at once. We are grateful to parents and guardians who have allowed their children to become God’s servants,” he said.

Archbishop Tambala further said this should be an example to other parents to send their children to seminary to become deacons of the church.

Father Daniel Kamanga, Rector of St Peter’s Major Seminary thanked God for anointing the 27 deacons, saying it signals an increase in the number of deacons.

Deacon Yesaya Manda, speaking on behalf of his fellow deacons, expressed gratitude to God for fulfilling his calling.

Mathews Mtumbuka, speaking on behalf of Catholic Christians in Malawi, welcomed the new deacons and urged them to be patient in their duties, facing difficulties with courage and remembering their calling.

Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of Archdioces of Blantyre and Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Catholic Diocese of Zomba attended the ordination.