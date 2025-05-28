The African Harmony Collective (AHC), a Non-Governmental Organization, has appealed to youths in the Zomba District to refrain from being used by politicians in citing violence during the campaign period.

Director of Programs for AHC Landani Masingati appealed to Sakata Trading Center at T/A Nkagula in Zomba during a sensitization meeting under the theme; “Youth for peaceful General Election.”

He says the time has come for youths to know their roles and be at the forefront of promoting peace rather than be a violent tool for politicians

Maserati says this is just the beginning as an NGO they have the vision to reach out to many T/A with messages that can promote unity and peace

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Nkagula, who was also the guest of honour, says he will not tolerate seeing politicians paying and manipulating youths to be violent.

“In my area, we allow every politician to conduct a rally, but we don’t tolerate violence of any kind,” he added.

Commenting on the same the Chairperson for Nkagula Youth Network Blessings Mpombwe has asked youths in the area to avoid receiving money from politicians to cite violence

Mpombwe added that it is unfortunate to see youths being used in promoting violence rather than being used in productive things.