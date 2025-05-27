State President Lazarus Chakwera has asked the citizenry, particularly the youth, to value their time by limiting their presence on social media platforms and using their energy in productive endeavours.

Chakwera, also the Chancellor of the Malawi University of Business Applied Sciences (MUBAS), said this in Blantyre, during the 2nd graduation of the institution.

He said the country’s economy is struggling to grow due to, among others, graduates who are busy with internet browsing instead of using available resources and opportunities to create their expectations that you will make a difference out there. “I don’t think you will join those people who wait for good things to come magically or miraculously, instead of using opportunities and resources God has already given them to create value.

“There’s no way you should be gravitating towards rich people in hopes that they will give you something for free, instead of gravitating towards them to learn how they created their wealth, so you can create your own.

“Some spend hours online, reading useless posts designed to turn them into hopeless and angry people instead of spending hours online setting up businesses on websites,” said Chakwera.

He further said he believes the graduates’ time spent at the university has drilled them with wisdom to walk out of the path of consumers and follow the path of capitalists, who bring solutions to challenges.

During the ceremony, 344 students graduated with certificates, diplomas, and degrees in the second congregation of MUBAS since being unbundled from the University of Malawi in 2021, which comprised Chancellor College and Polytechnic, among others.