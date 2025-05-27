As sugar scarcity continues to hit the country, renowned social commentator Jackson Msiska has taken to task Minister of Trade, Vitumbiko Mumba over his “irresponsible” remarks on the issue.

On his official Facebook page, Mumba failed to agree with Illovo Sugar Company on the cause of the crisis.

While Illovo, the top sugar manufacturer in the country, says smuggling and adverse weather are the primary causes of the product’s scarcity on the market, Mumba claims it is due to sabotage.

“On Sugar scarcity, sabotage is real but we are on top of it. It will be history in no time,” reads part of Mumba’s Facebook post.

Soon after his post, several social media influencers suspected to be his “political tool” boys have been seen attacking Illovo as well as some sugar distributors saying “they’re the epicenter of the cartel.”

It is also suspected that some social media influencers have been paid to blind the public not to believe what Illovo is saying but the words of Mumba.

But reacting to the development, Mzuzu-based social commentator who is also the Executive Director of Youths for Action Campaign (YAC) Jackson Msiska described Mumba’s remarks as aimed at gaining political mileage.

Msiska asked Mumba to differentiate between political and government duties.

“Between Illovo which is the main manufacturer of sugar and Minister Mumba who is supposed to know the real cause of sugar scarcity? Apart from that, the public knows Minister Mumba as someone who does not hide the truth, so why did he fail to disclose the said sabotage if it is true?” Wondered Msika.

Msiska believes that Mumba is affected by the political infighting within the cabinet as well as the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) hence his “questionable” reactions.

“Their political fighting will one day affect the whole country especially if senior government officials like him are not trading carefully. Mumba would have sat down with Illovo before going to the public but it seems he believes that his enemies are at his neck,” he said.

On social media, some Malawians are wondering why Mumba is always playing a blame game when carrying out his duties.

They said the same sugar distributors have been playing their business with Illovo for so long as different Trade Ministers under the current leadership but have never been blamed.

Mumba has not responded to requests for comment regarding the accusations and was unreachable by phone.