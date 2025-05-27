A local non-governmental organization, the Mzimba Institute for Development Communication Trust (MIDCT), has issued a strong appeal to the Malawian government to take immediate action against individuals operating as illegal “transporters” who smuggle people to South Africa without proper documentation.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting held in Mzimba District, MIDCT’s Executive Director, Christopher Melele, expressed deep concern over the growing trend of undocumented migration facilitated by these unauthorized transporters.

He emphasized the dangers and exploitation involved in these illegal journeys, which often leave migrants stranded or severely out of pocket.

“As an organization that is deeply involved in spreading important messages, we are greatly concerned that people are leaving the country, especially here in Mzimba, heading to Johannesburg without passports,” Melele said. “Some may have passports, but they are being smuggled by these so-called transporters who don’t have any official permits to carry people. We are appealing to the government to put a stop to this practice.”

Melele further noted that while a properly documented and legal trip to Johannesburg should cost around MK250,000, many individuals are being charged exorbitant amounts up to MK600,000 by illegal transporters. In addition to financial exploitation, some travellers are reportedly abandoned mid-journey in unfamiliar and dangerous conditions.

MIDCT has been at the forefront of raising awareness about the importance of legal migration processes and is committed to continuing its education campaigns within the district.

The organization hopes the government will respond with stronger enforcement measures and community sensitization to deter both transporters and prospective migrants from engaging in illegal travel.

The call comes amid rising concerns over human trafficking, exploitation, and the safety of undocumented migrants. Stakeholders at the meeting agreed that urgent collaboration between law enforcement agencies, government departments, and community leaders is essential to curb the issue and protect vulnerable individuals from falling prey to smugglers.

“We believe that by working together and prioritizing legal migration channels, we can ensure the safety and dignity of our people,” Melele concluded.

Security expert Sheriff Kaisi echoed MIDCT’s concerns, stating, “I fully support the organization’s stance. The government must act decisively to end this illegal activity and safeguard our citizens from exploitation and danger.”