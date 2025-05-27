As Mental Health Awareness Month unfolds this May, Malawi confronts a mental health crisis, with 153 suicide cases reported in Q1 2025. The youth-led group, Sorry I’m Not Sorry, is tackling this issue with a nationwide campaign that has reached over 5,000 people through virtual sessions and outreach programs.

Culminating in a retreat on May 31st in Lilongwe, the initiative aims to foster community support and reduce stigma.

Founder Joseph Daniel Sukali noted, “We hosted learning sessions with experts and conducted school campaigns to promote mental health education.”

This year’s theme, “Umunthu and Collective Mental Health Support – I’m Because We Are,” emphasizes social solidarity.

The retreat will gather over 70 participants, including mental health advocates and professionals, creating a tapestry of voices united for change.

The day starts with a conference at Golden Peacock Hotel, followed by an outreach visit to Maula Prison to support inmates, reminding us that every cloud has a silver lining.

Mayor Esther Sagawa will be the guest of honour, with keynote speeches from Ruth Kulaisi, Chitsanzo Mafuta, and Dr. Ndumanene Silungwe, alongside performances by Chizmo Njuchi, ensuring the event is as vibrant as a celebration under the sun.