Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has announced plans to appeal a Constitutional Court ruling that stripped Members of Parliament (MPs) of their controversial grip on Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects, a role the court deemed unconstitutional and self-serving.

The ruling, delivered by a panel of Justices Howard Pemba, Eddah Ngwira, and Mzonde Mvula, declared that allowing MPs to select, implement, and monitor local development projects fundamentally undermines their constitutional duty to provide oversight.

The court further ruled that giving MPs voting rights in local councils violates the separation of powers and distorts governance at the grassroots level.

In a blunt rebuke, the court said MPs’ involvement in the management of the CDF creates a “conflict of interest,” enabling them to act both as implementers and overseers of public funds — a recipe for abuse and mismanagement.

Yet, instead of embracing the decision as an opportunity to restore transparency and accountability, Attorney General Nyirenda insists on challenging it in the Supreme Court. He told local media that he intends to “seek clarity” on the court’s interpretation — a move critics say is aimed at preserving MPs’ political dominance over community development projects.

The court’s ruling has been widely welcomed by civil society groups, who have long decried the politicization of development funds and the misuse of resources under MP-led initiatives. Many see the appeal as a step backwards — a refusal by government officials to let go of undue influence.

If the Supreme Court sides with the Constitutional Court, MPs will be formally removed from the management of CDF and Water Resource Fund activities, restoring those roles to non-partisan administrative structures.