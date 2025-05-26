Police in Salima have arrested three men for being found in possession of 14 drums of petrol, containing 200 litres each, without permission.

According to Salima Police PRO, Sub Inspector Rebecca Ndiwate, the arrests happened on Saturday at Sengabay, following a tip from community members.

The three are Fatsani Phiri, 43, Madalitso Dzindiwo, 31 and Amidu Sipolo, 40.

“They were arrested at Sengabay, boat yard, at around 16:30hrs on Saturday following a tip that the suspects were loading the drums in a boat, ready to be transported to Mozambique via the lake” said Ndiwate.

After the arrests, Ndiwate said the three declared ownership of the petroleum but failed to produce relevant documents, permitting them to possess the same.

The trio will appear in court once the paperwork is complete.

They all hail from Dalamkwanda village, Traditional Authority Maganga, Salima.

Meanwhile, the police appreciate the efforts that citizens play in bringing information that leads to numerous arrests.