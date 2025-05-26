The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting inclusive national dialogue and constructive engagement ahead of Malawi’s 2025 general elections, following the successful 6th All-Inclusive Stakeholders Conference held from 20–21 May 2025 in Blantyre.

The conference brought together a diverse group of stakeholders from political parties, civil society, government institutions, and the private sector. Discussions focused on key national issues including the economy, electoral processes, and peace and security.

In a post-conference statement, PAC described the event as a resounding platform for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of valuable knowledge and vowed to proceed with the initiative.

“This conference has been a resounding platform, fostering meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of valuable knowledge. PAC is grateful for the opportunity to have brought together such a diverse group of experts and enthusiasts.

“PAC expects that the consensus secured on observations and recommendations made during the conference will continue to drive conversations and progress in the 2025 electoral process,” reads part of the PAC statement.

The Committee has announced that following a review meeting by the Executive Committee on 22 May, it would begin interfacing with relevant authorities to formally present its observations and recommendations.

This process will commence with a previously scheduled engagement, particularly in response to recent political violence reported at Mponela Trading Centre in Dowa District where a vehicle carrying DPP supporters was torched down.