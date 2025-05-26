Football fans in Mchinji, Lilongwe, and neighboring Chipata in Zambia were treated to an electrifying display of talent on Saturday as NBS Bank plc, in partnership with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), officially launched the much-anticipated NBS National Division League (NDL) at Mchinji Community Stadium.

The inaugural clash saw Mitundu Baptist FC outclass Mchinji Villa FC with a commanding 4-0 victory, courtesy of a sensational performance by Raheem Ntonya, who netted all four goals and was later crowned Man of the Match.

The NDL—backed by a K1 billion sponsorship from NBS Bank—marks a significant milestone in Malawi’s football development. The competition brings together 12 teams from the country’s regional leagues, with a clear pathway for promotion into the top-tier TNM Super League.

NBS Bank’s Chief Retail Banking Officer, Victoria Chanza, hailed the successful launch as a step forward in both football development and financial inclusion.

“We believe that this is what football lovers in the country anticipated and we are excited to bring on the scene just that to achieve our objective. The league is participated by teams across the country’s regions, which also gives us a chance to visit the whole country with our financial inclusion drive initiatives,” she said.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya echoed similar sentiments, describing the initiative as a dream turned reality.

“It started like a joke, but here we are witnessing the huge support by NBS Bank plc. Remember we increased subvention for the teams to K15 million from K7.5 million. We are also beaming these matches on Mpira TV, just to make sure we expose the talent to others who might not be available in our various playing stadiums,” Haiya remarked.

Running from May 2025 to February 2026, the NDL promises a competitive platform for regional teams aiming to rise to the top. The league is expected to inject fresh energy into Malawi’s football ecosystem while giving young players across the regions a shot at national recognition.

As the whistle blew on the opening day, the message was clear: the NBS National Division League has arrived—and it’s here to transform the game.