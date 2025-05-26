Chinsisi Maonga delivered heroics at Kamuzu Stadium to earn Silver Strikers a dramatic 1-1 draw against Mighty Wanderers in the TNM Super League.

Peter Mgangira’s side was flat and uninspiring in the first half, which was mainly dominated by the Nomads.

After the goalless first half, the Bankers grew into the game in the second half, and it became a balanced affair as both sides were able to create meaningful chances.

Substitute Blessings Mwalilino thought he had secured maximum points for Mighty Wanderers after scoring in the 90th minute, but that was not enough to take all three points as Chinsisi Maonga curled in a freekick two minutes later to find the back of the net and force a draw.

Mighty Wanderers had the opportunity to cut their deficit on the Super League leaders FCB Nyasa Big Bullets to just three points, but the draw left them five points behind.

The Blues remain second with 13 points from five matches, while Silver Striker dropped from ninth to 10th with eight points in eight matches.

Elsewhere, after suffering two back-to-back defeats, Dedza Dynamos returned to winning ways as they beat Civo Service United, thanks to Chifuniro Mpinganjira’s lone strike.

At Dimba Stadium, Creck Sporting Club relied on Hardy Ng’andu and Hassan Hussein’s goals to beat Songwe Border United 2-0.

