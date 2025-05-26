Two police officers, Stanley Chigaru and Charles Mbewe, and businessman Mavuto Chikhwaza, have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labor for torturing a 13-year-old boy in custody, resulting in the amputation of both arms.

They also received a concurrent 2-year sentence for neglect of duty. The Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice, and Assistance (CHREAA) Malawi and the Southern Africa Litigation Centre welcomed the ruling, praising the legal team’s dedication and the media’s role in highlighting the case.

“We applaud the legal team for their unwavering dedication and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the media for their role in bringing national attention to this grave injustice,” says CHREAA.

CHREAA has also hailed the Malawi Police Service’s cooperation and has highlighted the need for everyone to understand that no one is above the law, and that the protection of human rights is central to all justice efforts.