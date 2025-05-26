In a landmark ruling set to reshape the governance and administration of public development funds, the Constitutional Court has declared the Constituency Development Fund and Water Resource Fund (CDFWRF), introduced in 2022, unconstitutional. The court found that the funds, as currently structured, violate key principles enshrined in the nation’s Constitution.

The ruling was delivered by a three-judge panel that examined the role of Members of Parliament (MPs) in the administration of the CDFWRF. In its judgment, the Court noted that the involvement of MPs in managing the fund compromises their constitutionally mandated oversight role.

“We find that the presence of MPs and affording them voting rights under Section 5(1) of the Local Government Act is unconstitutional,” the judges stated. “The role of MPs in managing the CDF based on the guidelines compromises their oversight function.”

The Court further struck down the legislative provision that granted MPs voting rights in local councils. According to the judges, this practice breaches the constitutional principle of the separation of powers and undermines the integrity of local governance.

The judgment also included a directive to immediately remove MPs from the CDF’s administrative structure. This includes their involvement in the selection, implementation, and monitoring of development projects funded through the CDFWRF.

Legal analysts have lauded the decision as a significant move toward upholding the Constitution and ensuring that elected representatives focus on their primary legislative and oversight responsibilities, rather than directly managing public funds.

“This ruling is a reaffirmation of the checks and balances envisioned in the Constitution,” said legal expert Angela Kunda. “By removing MPs from direct control over the funds, the Court reinforces the importance of independent governance mechanisms.”

The nullification of the CDFWRF raises pressing questions about how ongoing and future constituency-based projects will be managed and funded. Government officials have yet to comment on how they plan to respond to the ruling or whether alternative frameworks will be introduced.

The Court’s decision is expected to have wide-ranging implications for governance structures and could set a precedent for similar cases challenging the involvement of legislators in executive functions.

As the nation absorbs the implications of this historic ruling, stakeholders across the political and civil spectrum are calling for reforms that align public development initiatives with constitutional mandates and principles of accountability.