The Teachers Council of Malawi (TCM) will from Monday, 26th to Friday, 30th May 2025, conduct Compliance Inspections in schools located in the cities of Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu and Zomba to ensure registration requirements and adherence to the established teaching standards.

The TCM says the inspections will focus on verification of teacher registration and licensing with the Teachers Council of Malawi, assessment of teacher qualifications, verification of institution registration into the teacher tracking system and compliance with payments for subscription fees for the r 2025-2026 financial year.

In a notice of compliance monitoring sent to all the Education Divisions across the country dated 21 May 2025, signed by its Registrar Grace Mphandamkoko, the TCM has advised all school administrators, teachers and education authorities to cooperate fully with the inspection teams and ensure that all necessary documentation is availableness.

Elizabeth Kaliza Banda of Area 51 in Lilongwe has described the Teachers Council of Malawi (TCM) as an institution established by the Government of Malawi to milk teachers there already suffering from low salaries.

Kaliza Banda said TCM is the same as the Teachers Union of Malawi(TUM). Their interest is not to improve the welfare of teachers in Malawi but to kill teachers for the small salaries they are getting for the official’s enrichment.

She has claimed that almost all the Annual General Meetings (AGM) of TUM are held in the Lakeshore resort in Salima or Mangoch; their offices are closed on the day as all, l including watchmen and secretaries, s have taken all of their computers to the lake for work.

The woman, a teacher by profession, al said TCM and TUM are the richest institutions on the land because they target all teachers IN Malawi who have formed the largest percentage in the civil services,ce and the office bearers are the ones who benefit ng, not the teachers themselves.

She said all primary teachers in Malawi were paying K25,000, secondary teachers K45,000 for Teaching licenses, es and this was extended to auxiliary and student teachers as well as Nursery school teachers; how much did the institution collect, and what did the money do?

“If there was prudence use of money, TUM would have by today running a social corporate responsibility –a private school or a big business venture,” said Kaliza Banda.

She said she would have been happy if the Government of Malawi established an independent team of auditors to audit the Teachers Council of Malawi (TCM) in the spirit of transparency and accountability before embarking on monitoring inspections to schools for compliance and payment of subscription fees for 2025-2026 financial year.

By Sarah Gwetsani