Josophat Kwalira made history as the first player to score in the inaugural NBS Bank National Division League, helping Mitundu Baptist FC cruise to a dominant 4-0 away victory over Mchinji Villa at Mchinji Community Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Raheem Mtondera joined Kwalira in the record books as he claimed the league’s first hat trick and player of the match.

The visitors took control early, with Kwalira striking in the 15th minute to open the scoring.

Mtondera then stole the show, netting twice in quick succession in the 20th and 28th minutes to give Mitundu Baptist a commanding 3-0 halftime lead.

After the break, Mtondera wasted no time completing his hat-trick, scoring just four minutes into the second half.

Villa’s best chance to pull one back came in the 62nd minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Shamunia Watch was denied by a superb save from goalkeeper Dyson Gama

With the win, Mitundu Baptist tops the log with 3 points.

The action continues on Sunday with five matches lined up across the country.

Fomo will host Chintheche at Mulanje Park while Ntaja will play Chilumba Barracks at Balaka. There will be another match at Mchinji Community Ground as Namitete Zitha hosts Ndirande All-Stars, while up north in Karonga Baka, we will play Red LionsKaronga Stadium.

The other fixture will see Bangwe All Stars play Jenda United at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.

