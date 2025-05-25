With Malawi’s 2025 general elections drawing closer, support for former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika continues to grow within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

At a fundraising dinner organized by the DPP’s UK wing on Saturday, Jane Ansah, SC, delivered a stirring endorsement of Mutharika’s presidential bid.

Addressing the Malawian diaspora in the United Kingdom, Dr. Ansah described Mutharika as a tried-and-tested leader capable of steering Malawi out of its current challenges.

She pointed to his previous tenure as one marked by economic stability, development initiatives, and a clear vision for national progress.

Her remarks came as part of the DPP’s ongoing efforts to reconnect with supporters abroad and strengthen its financial and political base ahead of the polls.

Dr. Ansah urged Malawians everywhere to rally behind Mutharika, saying the country needs a leader with proven experience to restore order and direction.

The audience responded warmly to her speech, with many expressing renewed hope in Mutharika’s potential return to power.

This endorsement adds momentum to Mutharika’s comeback campaign, positioning him as a reliable alternative to the current administration.

Dr. Ansah emphasized that Malawi cannot afford to experiment with leadership at such a critical juncture, calling the upcoming election a turning point for the nation.

The DPP-UK event not only raised funds but also energized supporters and reaffirmed the party’s message of returning to trusted leadership.

As political activities gain momentum, such declarations of support will play a vital role in shaping the landscape of the 2025 elections.