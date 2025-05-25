The Deputy Director of Research and Training for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Agabus Mwang’onda, has hailed the party as the only political group with a clear vision to develop Karonga District.

Speaking during a political rally held at Baka Primary School on Saturday, Mwang’onda, who is also the Shadow MP for Karonga Songwe Constituency, highlighted the DPP’s track record in the district.

He cited the Karonga Town Water Supply Project and the renovation of the Karonga-Songwe Border Road as key developments initiated under the party’s leadership.

During the event, Mwang’onda welcomed Shadow MP for Karonga Town Constituency, Sugzo Mwalwanda, and Shadow Councilor Kettie Gondwe into the party.

“The coming in of Shadow MP Sugzo Mwalwanda and Shadow Councilor Kettie Gondwe is a sign that the party is growing. People believe in the DPP’s vision to develop Karonga District and Malawi as a whole”, Mwang’onda said.

In his remarks, Mwalwanda said his decision to join the DPP was influenced by the wishes of his constituents, who believe the party is best positioned to address the challenges facing the area.

“People in my area wanted me to represent them under the DPP because they believe in its development agenda, I am ready to bring positive change to Karonga Town. The roads are in poor condition, and farmers struggle to access inputs. I will work hard to address these issues.” he said.

The rally attracted a large turnout, with supporters expressing optimism about the DPP’s prospects in the upcoming elections.

By Wakisa Myamba