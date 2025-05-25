The conduct of the Malawi Police Service has become increasingly partisan, raising deep concerns about its ability to uphold the rule of law impartially.

Rather than acting as a neutral enforcer of justice, the police have, on numerous occasions, demonstrated clear bias in favour of the ruling party.

Opposition members and their supporters are often the targets of harsh crackdowns, arbitrary arrests, and intimidation while ruling party sympathizers are seemingly protected even when engaging in illegal acts.

This double standard undermines public trust and fuels perceptions that the police are a tool for political suppression rather than a service for citizen protection.

During protests, for instance, opposition-aligned demonstrators are met with teargas, batons, and arrests, while ruling party gatherings—regardless of legality or permits—often proceed without interference.

This selective application of the law not only erodes the legitimacy of the police institution but also threatens democratic principles in Malawi.

The partisan behaviour of the police becomes even more apparent during election seasons when they are often accused of favouring the incumbents through heavy-handed tactics against challengers.

Such conduct compromises the fairness of the electoral environment and may influence voter behaviour through fear and coercion.

Even in the investigation of crimes, political affiliation often seems to determine the urgency and outcome of police action, with reports involving ruling elites receiving preferential treatment.

Whistleblowers and journalists who expose corruption or misconduct are not immune, frequently facing police harassment under flimsy charges.

This climate of fear created by the misuse of police powers discourages civic engagement and free expression, both of which are pillars of a healthy democracy.

The continued partisan posture of the Malawi Police is symptomatic of deeper governance problems, including executive overreach and weakened oversight institutions.

Without reform, the police risk losing all credibility and becoming an extension of political machinery rather than a professional security force.

To restore public confidence, there must be a deliberate move toward depoliticizing the police service and ensuring accountability for misconduct.

The appointment and promotion of police officers should be based on merit, not political loyalty, and mechanisms for civilian oversight must be strengthened.

Ultimately, a truly democratic Malawi depends on a police force that serves all citizens equally, without fear or favour.

Only then can we claim to be building a just society grounded in the rule of law.