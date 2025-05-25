In a significant legal development, the High Court sitting in Mzuzu has thrown out an injunction obtained by Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba.

Mumba, who also serves as Malawi’s Minister of Trade, had sought to block the candidacy of Adamson Kuseri Mkandawire in the Mzimba Central parliamentary race.

He had obtained the order in his capacity as a parliamentary aspirant for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the same constituency.

The court’s decision effectively paves the way for Mkandawire to stand in the upcoming by-election scheduled for September 16, 2025.

The now-discharged order had been granted on May 16, 2025, and had directed the MCP to reconduct its primary election process in Mzimba Central.

This judicial directive was seen as a move to question the legitimacy of Mkandawire’s selection as the MCP candidate.

By challenging the party’s internal electoral process, Mumba hoped to create a new path for his own candidacy.

However, the High Court’s ruling now invalidates that legal maneuver, reaffirming Mkandawire’s position as the duly recognized candidate.

The decision signals a major win for Mkandawire, who has been fighting to retain his candidacy in the face of intra-party tensions.

It also sets a precedent for how courts may respond to internal party disputes that spill into the judicial system.

The High Court’s ruling highlights the delicate balance between party autonomy and judicial oversight in Malawi’s democratic processes.

For the MCP, the judgment brings temporary relief as it allows the party to proceed with its chosen candidate without further legal hurdles.

It also exposes the growing factionalism within the party, with two high-profile members contesting the same seat.

Mumba’s role as a sitting cabinet minister adds a layer of political complexity to the saga, suggesting that internal conflicts within the MCP may have broader implications.

Observers argue that the legal contest reflects deeper divisions within the party that could affect cohesion ahead of the 2025 general elections.

The electorate in Mzimba Central now faces a clear contest, with Mkandawire carrying the MCP torch.

Whether this episode strengthens or weakens the MCP’s standing in the region remains to be seen.

For now, however, the High Court has spoken — and its verdict reinforces the finality of candidate selection once party processes have concluded.

As the September 16 by-election approaches, all eyes will be on how Mkandawire capitalizes on this legal victory to consolidate grassroots support.

The ruling may close one chapter, but it opens another in the unfolding political narrative of Mzimba Central.