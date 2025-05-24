As a journalist covering security issues, I have observed a worrying trend in Malawi: political violence is on the rise, especially during rallies and public events.

This is no longer just minor clashes between political parties that are escalating into serious criminal activity. Much of it is happening in cities like Lilongwe.

Many people are beginning to question whether the police and army are acting fairly, or if they are siding with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Even more concerning is the growing public belief that the Inspector General of Police and the Commander of the Malawi Defense Force are not independent. Whether this is true or not, public trust in these institutions is eroding.

In leadership, perception matters. This is the time for the Inspector General and the Army Commander to demonstrate their neutrality not just through words, but through clear and decisive action.

Examples of political violence

Here are some recent cases of political violence:

Attacks at Opposition Rallies: In April 2025, several young people were attacked at a UTM opposition rally in Area 25, Lilongwe. They were assaulted with stones and machetes. Three people were hospitalized.

Arson: In February, two vehicles belonging to a DPP candidate were set on fire outside his home in Kawale. Individuals wearing MCP attire were captured on camera, but no arrests were made.

Threats and Intimidation: Vendors in markets such as Tsoka and Lizulu reported being threatened with eviction if they supported opposition parties. Some of these markets later caught fire under suspicious circumstances.

Despite the severity of these incidents, the police have done little to respond. Many victims claim their reports are ignored. This gives the impression that those connected to the ruling party are above the law, which is extremely dangerous.

Why is this happening in Lilongwe?

Lilongwe is the political and administrative heart of Malawi. Whoever controls it holds significant power. This makes it a hotspot for political violence. However, allowing unchecked violence in the capital damages the credibility and impartiality of the entire police force.

What should be done

The police and army are not meant to serve any political party. Their constitutional duty is to protect all Malawians equally.

Many committed police officers and soldiers in Malawi want to do their jobs honourably. Now is the time for them to act and restore public trust.

The Inspector General of Police and the Army Commander must launch open and impartial investigations into all reports of political violence. The political affiliation of the perpetrators should not matter. If evidence exists, arrests must follow. Victims deserve justice. The public must see that the law applies to everyone.

Conclusion

Malawi’s democracy is still developing and must be safeguarded. We cannot allow political violence and selective justice to become the norm. Police and military leaders have both the power and the responsibility to address this. They must prove their loyalty lies with the people, not with any political party.

In 2019, the Malawi Defense Force protected peaceful protesters when the police failed. It is time for the army to stand up once again to defend Malawians exercising their right to peaceful demonstration.

Let us also remind the police and army leadership that the public is watching. Not long ago, police, army, and political party leaders agreed to end political violence. If action is not taken now, the situation may deteriorate, leading the country into chaos.

Remaining silent or inactive is not neutrality it is taking a side. The time to act is now. The country is watching.