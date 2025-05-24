MultiChoice, in collaboration with the Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA), has launched an anti-piracy initiative in Malawi to combat piracy and protect the creative economy. The initiative includes a successful training session and enforcement operation in Lilongwe.

The training session, which was held on May 20, 2025, brought together 21 participants, including officers from the Malawi Police Service, prosecutors, and representatives from the Ministry of Justice, to build capacity for anti-piracy efforts.

Later, a successful enforcement operation was carried out, resulting in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of pirate streaming equipment.

“According to the Copyright Act Section 113 subsection 4(B) any person who has in his possession any machinery or other devices with the intention of using such devices to produce infringing copies commits an offence and shall be liable to a fine of MWK 10,000,000 and imprisonment for four years, in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine of MWK 50,000 for each day during which the offence continues,” said Rachael Kabango, Assistant Licensing Officer from COSOMA.

Frikkie Jonker, MultiChoice Group Africa Anti-Piracy Director, stated: “This raid is a testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships and dedicated training. We are proud of the collaboration with the Malawi Police Service and COSOMA and commend them for their swift action and commitment to enforcement.”

The initiative aims to protect the rights of content creators and ensure a safe, legal, and vibrant entertainment ecosystem in Malawi and across Africa.

The Dangers of Streaming Piracy Streaming piracy is not a victimless crime. It significantly undermines the creative industry by diverting revenue from content producers, broadcasters, and legitimate service providers. These illegal operations lead to substantial losses in tax revenue for governments, impeding national development and funding for public services.

Consumers who engage with pirate streaming services are also exposed to numerous risks. These platforms often distribute malware, spyware, and other harmful software, potentially compromising users’ data, financial information, and digital security.

Moreover, there are no guarantees about the quality, reliability, or safety of content accessed through illegal platforms.