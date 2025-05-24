Upon receiving the distressing news that Balaka District Hospital was on fire, Dalitso Kabambe immediately made his way to the scene to witness the situation firsthand.

His prompt response reflects a level of leadership and empathy that many have come to expect from the former Reserve Bank Governor and aspiring national leader.

However, what he found upon arrival was not just a hospital in flames, but a community battling against disaster with bare hands and desperate methods.

The most heartbreaking aspect of the ordeal was that people were using buckets of water in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

This exposed a deep crisis in emergency preparedness and resource allocation in Malawi’s health and safety infrastructure.

Eyewitnesses revealed a shocking detail: the entire Eastern Region of Malawi, which includes districts like Balaka, Machinga, and Mangochi, reportedly has only one fire truck—and it is located in Zomba.

This lack of firefighting equipment left the people of Balaka helpless in the face of a raging blaze that risked not only destroying vital medical infrastructure but also endangering lives.

The incident has reignited national conversations about the state of emergency response systems in Malawi and the prioritization of public safety resources.

Many are now questioning how a critical public institution like a hospital can be left so vulnerable in the event of a fire.

It also brings to light the neglect that rural districts often suffer when it comes to investment in essential services.

Dr. Kabambe’s presence at the scene was more than a symbolic gesture; it served as a wake-up call to authorities and policymakers.

He stood in solidarity with the people, but more importantly, his visit emphasized the urgent need for reforms and immediate investment in disaster preparedness.

As Malawi strives for development and better health services, ensuring the safety and functionality of hospitals must become a non-negotiable priority.

The Balaka fire is not just a tragedy—it is a warning. A warning that unless urgent steps are taken, more communities could suffer the same fate, with nothing but buckets and hope to fight against the flames.