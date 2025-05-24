FCB Nyasa Big Bullets sent a resounding message to TNM Super League title contenders by defeating Kamuzu Barracks 4-0 in a one-sided match at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In front of Silver Strikers, who attended the match ahead of their Sunday encounter against Mighty Wanderers, the People’s Team warned their rivals of the challenges they will face in attempting to dethrone the log leaders.

Upon the kick-off whistle, Bullets commenced the match on a strong note, circulating the ball to create an early breakthrough. In line with their superiority on the ball, the home side secured the lead in the 6th minute through Mike Mkwate in a remarkable fashion.

Maxwell Phodo advanced into the offensive zone and fired at goal, only to be denied by Hastings Banda, and from the rebound, Babatunde Adepoju was denied by Hope Namadzunda’s timely clearance, with the ball ultimately landing at Mkwate’s feet, who headed it into the net, beating Banda, who had touched the ball before it entering the goal, 1-0.

The signs of an extremely aggressive approach were clear to everyone as Bullets overloaded their midfield to dominate possession.

They should have taken a 2-0 lead in the eighth minute, but Banda intervened with another crucial save, which should not have counted due to the offside flag raised against Babatunde.

Nevertheless, the hosts scored their second goal shortly after 11 minutes. They continued to press from the right flank through Blessings Mpokera and Phodo, resulting in a throw-in that was rapidly taken by the full-back, who set up Babatunde to Phodo before delivering a cross into the box, where Chikumbutso Salima scored with a powerful header, overcoming gravity to put the ball beyond Banda’s reach, 2-0.

At the 20-minute mark, the match was largely one-sided, with Bullets, spearheaded by Phodo, Babatunde, Mkwate, Wongani Lungu, Lloyd Aaron, and Salima, firmly in control.

The visiting team struggled to make an impact, mostly relegated to defending their half and chasing the ball.

However, a clear opportunity arose for Nicolas Mhango’s men when Zeliat Nkhoma skillfully evaded Yankho Singo, finding himself in a one-on-one situation with Nyasulu. Unfortunately, he fired wide, missing a chance that could have given KB hope for a turnaround.

Nkhoma had another opportunity in the 33rd minute, courtesy of an excellent cross from Gregory Nachipo, but he headed wide from close range.

The Capital City soldiers’ failure to capitalize on the miss ultimately led to their downfall, as they conceded another goal in the half. Salima, a clinical attacker this season, demonstrated exceptional skill in evading Micheal Mtonyo and Lloyd Mugala before providing Lungu with the opportunity to score, which he did with a powerful strike, leaving Banda vulnerable, 3-0.

KB responded to their third conceded goal by making tactical substitutions, introducing Joseph Pitrin and Haggrey Thobwa in place of Sam Gunda and Hastings Banda to fortify the midfield.

The People’s Team came close to compounding the visitors’ misery when Salima released Babatunde on the left flank, but the striker chose to shoot from a difficult angle instead of passing to the unmarked Lungu, enabling Banda to make a simple save, thus concluding the half.

Upon resumption, Mponda, bearing the Blantyre Derby in mind, made substitutions, bringing in Ephraim Kondowe, Sean McBrams, Frank Willard, and Henry Chiwaya for Babatunde, Salima, Aaron, and Mkwate, while Sammy Chibvunde took the place of Namadzunda for the visiting team.

Three minutes into the final half, Bullets created their first scoring chance when Phodo was set through by Lungu, but the forward’s shot was well saved by Banda, who was arguably KB’s top performer in the afternoon with crucial saves.

Moments later, the shot-stopper was called upon again when he prevented Chiwaya from scoring with another brilliant save for a corner, which was well-defended by Chibvunde.

The hosts maintained their aggressive stance and should have scored in the 56th minute when Chibvunde blocked Lungu’s goal-bound shot, leading to a set piece that the visitors defended effortlessly.

In response, Mhango replaced Thobwa with Olson Kanjira to bolster their attacking strength.

Kanjira’s introduction made an instant impact, as KB started to pose a threat to Bullets’ goal, with Clyde Senaji playing his third straight league game, standing out for his defensive prowess.

Kondowe had a chance to get his name on the scoresheet in the 63rd minute but fired straight at Banda. Another opportunity arose for Bullets in the 65th minute when Kondowe, set up by Lungu, was brought down by Banda on the edge of the penalty box, resulting in a free kick that Lungu squandered by hitting the wall.

Although Banda should have received a red card for being the last defender, he was only shown a yellow card for denying Kondowe a goal-scoring opportunity.

The hosts eventually scored another goal in the 75th minute through McBrams, who beat Banda to his right-hand side from 24 yards out, making the score 4-0.

With 12 minutes remaining, Banda made a crucial intervention, denying Kondowe a second goal. Phodo’s pass from the right found Kondowe unmarked outside the penalty box.

Phodo was later replaced by Ernest Petro in the 79th minute. KB’s struggles in this half were evident, as they failed to register a shot on goal. The final score was 4-0.

The result means Bullets maintained their unbeaten start to the season with 18 points from six games, scoring 19 goals and conceding just one goal, while the Soldiers have dropped to the sixth position with ten points from seven games from which they have scored eight goals and conceding nine goals.

At Chitowe, a second-half own goal from Duncan Mwale inspired Moyale Barracks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over fellow military side Mafco FC, to move into fifth position with eleven points from five games.

As for Mafco, back-to-back defeats mean they have dropped to 11th position with six points from six games.

Pics courtesy of Bullets media